Bills envision draft's 'best blocking TE' as capable Dawson Knox backup and more
It's unlikely that tight end Jackson Hawes ever wins an athletic skills competition, but the good news is the Buffalo Bills don't need him to.
Finally choosing an offensive players with their sixth pick at the NFL Draft, the Bills selected the Georgia Tech product, with Ivy League roots, at No. 173 overall. The late fifth-round pick becomes the presumptive favorite to win the Bills' vacant TE3 spot that was occupied by Quintin Morris in 2024.
The reason why the rookie, who is pushing 6-foot-5, will likely have the chance to contribute from Day 1 is that he apparently does one thing exceptionally well.
"Of the ones I saw, which was a good amount, I think he was the best blocking tight end that I watched. He's not necessarily a receiver, but they're not drafting him to do that," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell during an appearance on One Bills Live.
Hawes's blocking ability sparked a comparison to retired Bills tight end Lee Smith.
“He's not as big as Lee. Lee was a giant, but yes, he is a classic Y tight end, but I do think there are athletic traits in him," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
RELATED: Bills graded lower than Chiefs as Josh Allen gets little help from NFL Draft haul
Hawes, a two-time All Ivy League honoree from his time at Yale, projects as an understudy to Dawson Knox with the potential to line up alongside the veteran as a situational contributor.
"Our best blocker today is Dawson Knox. And Dawson, to his credit, came out as a receiving tight end that's really a three-down player. If he went down, or if there, now we can go some packages and run with Dawson and him in there, and it saves [Dalton] Kincaid from some of that stuff," said Beane. I think it just gives us more versatility to what we can do, you know, and how we line up. And again, if something happens to Dawson, you feel really good about him coming in and being that blocker for us.”
RELATED: Bills' fifth-round pick is a great blocking TE — who can't rush the passer
While the blocking prowess is what excites Bills' brass, Beane is not dismissing the possibility that Hawes develops into a serviceable NFL pass-catcher in due time.
"Is he going to be a mismatch man to man? No, but he's got feel, he's got size, he's got length, he's got good hands, catches the ball great, understands the game very well, which you would probably think going to Ivy League and going to Georgia Tech," said Beane.
