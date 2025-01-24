Relive Josh Allen’s top 10 electrifying plays against the Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have created one of the NFL’s most thrilling rivalries over the past few seasons. Meeting eight times since 2020, these two teams have turned every matchup into must-see TV. With Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes leading their squads, the rivalry has become the gold standard of AFC football—electric plays, high stakes, and unforgettable moments.
But while the Bills dominate the regular season series (4-1 since 2020), the Chiefs have owned the playoffs, going a perfect 3-0 against Buffalo. As the Bills head to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship, the question looms: can Josh Allen finally turn the tide and punch Buffalo’s ticket to their first Super Bowl in 31 years?
The Bills lead the all-time series, 30–25–1, but the Chiefs have the edge in postseason play, holding a 4–2 record in playoff matchups. Most recently, the rivalry has featured instant classics, including the unforgettable 2022 Divisional Round overtime game, where Mahomes and Allen traded blows in one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history.
Allen’s ability to light up the Chiefs on the national stage is well-documented. From his 315-yard, 3-touchdown effort in the 2021 regular season victory to his 329-yard, 4-touchdown explosion in the 2022 Divisional Round, Allen has delivered highlight after highlight in these marquee matchups.
Here are some of Josh Allen's top plays against the Chiefs:
This Sunday’s game isn’t just about a trip to the Super Bowl—it’s about legacy. The Bills haven’t reached the big game since 1994, and Allen knows the importance of breaking through this time around. On the flip side, the Chiefs are aiming to continue their AFC dominance and secure their fourth Super Bowl appearance under Mahomes.
This rivalry has given us incredible moments and legendary performances. Sunday’s showdown at Arrowhead feels like another classic in the making. With the weight of a 31-year Super Bowl drought on their shoulders, the Bills and Josh Allen have everything to play for.
Can Buffalo finally conquer Kansas City on the postseason stage? If Allen brings his best, the Bills have a chance to rewrite history and keep the rivalry as electrifying as ever.
