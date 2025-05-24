Bills still need help on defense according to latest OTAs roster analysis
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine broke down positional needs for all 32 teams as the league enters a dead period between the NFL Draft and the beginning of training camp. The takeaway from Ballentine's analysis is that the Buffalo Bills still need help on defense.
The exercise for all 32 teams included listing the top five team needs, four of which for Buffalo were on the defensive side of the ball.
1. Linebacker
Ballentine didn't offer any analysis on the choice to name LB the top need for Buffalo. However, it's safe to assume the decision stems from Buffalo reworking Matt Milano's contract, making him an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season. While this doesn't guarantee he will depart during the offseason, it is very much a possibility for the injury-riddled All Pro.
Dorian Williams filled in admirably next to Terrel Bernard while Milano was sidelined, leading the team in total tackles in 2024 with 117. However, the depth following the team's top three is filled with question marks, including UB's Joe Andreessen and 2024 fifth rounder Edefuan Ulofoshio.
2. Safety
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were once the backbone of Sean McDermott's defense. While their departures left big shoes to fill, it's fair to argue Buffalo's replacements in the back end have been underwhelming thus far. Ballentine writes, "...it was surprising that the Bills didn't do more to address the safety position. Perhaps Cole Bishop will take on more responsibility in his second season, but the starting combo of Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp are the weak link of the defense as constructed."
The Bills added Darrick Forrest in free agency, but he was the only veteran addition to the room. Brandon Beane selected Ohio State DB Jordan Hancock on Day 3, but he is projected to compete with Cam Lewis for Buffalo's "big nickel" role on defense.
3. Cornerback
Beane used his first-round selection on Maxwell Hairston to address the CB room, in addition to signing Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson in free agency. Add in the selection of Virginia Tech corner Dorian Strong in the sixth round, and boundary corner seems to have plenty of options to start opposite Christian Benford.
Ballentine didn't specify, but slot corner could be an area of concern for the Bills. Taron Johnson isn't getting any younger, turning 29 before the start of the 2025 season, and Ja'Marcus Ingram hasn't proven himself as the unquestioned backup. For a position that Buffalo's defense relies so heavily on, the Bills need to ensure they have proper depth at the position in order to stay in their base nickel defense.
4. Wide Receiver
Ballentine joked that he wouldn't "dare list it as one of their top three needs on the roster right now," in response to Beane's comments on WGR 550 AM about not drafting a WR until Round 7. He continues, "That being said, it remains the biggest question about the offense."
According to Ballentine, "there aren't a lot of questions for one of the best offenses in the league," as "Josh Allen has proven he can make the Bills weapons work." Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel returning to full health, plus the additions of Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, should give the room a safe floor for receiver production.
5. Interior Defensive Line
The Bills took two swings at DT in the 2025 draft, trading up for TJ Sanders in Round 2 and selecting Deone Walker in Round 4. With 2024 third rounder DeWayne Carter entering his second season, Buffalo has plenty of recent higher-round picks invested in the interior.
Free agent addition Larry Ogunjobi is suspended for the first six games of the season, meaning the Bills will need to rely on the youthful players early in the season to help Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones up front.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —