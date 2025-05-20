Bills shock former NBA MVP by making unusual schedule announcement request
Abbreviations can change meaning over time, and the Buffalo Bills' creative schedule release video is a perfect example.
When it comes to general manager Brandon Beane's generation, A.I. is none other than NBA Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson. One-quarter century later, the two letters are almost always used to refer to Artificial Intelligence.
The promotional video begins with quarterback Josh Allen suggesting that Beane use A.I. to create this year's schedule release announcement, so Beane's staff cleverly arranges a film shoot with Iverson, who appeared confused but cooperated nonetheless.
"Yea, I don't know what I'm doing. Why am I here?" said Iverson speaking to Beane in the video.
Buffalo News writer Ryan O'Halloran told the inside story at how the Bills were able to enlist the 11-time NBA All-Star to make the announcement for them. Bills Director of Video JJ Territo, who spearheaded the filming, confirmed that Iverson willing participated despite not initially knowing what he was being asked to do.
“I didn’t know what to expect going into it," said Territo to The Buffalo News. "We didn’t have any conversations with [Iverson] – we only talked to his team, so we thought, ‘Does he have any idea what’s going on?’ He came in and sat down and said, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing here.’ It was perfect. He was into it and he loves Josh Allen.”
Iverson, who turns 50 years old on June 7, won the NBA MVP award back in 2001. Although the native Virginian, who went to Georgetown and spent most of his pro career with the Philadelphia 76ers, wouldn't say "Go Bills," he ended by shouting out the reigning NFL MVP.
"Go Josh Allen," said Iverson with a smile.
