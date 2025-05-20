Bills Central

Bills shock former NBA MVP by making unusual schedule announcement request

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane connected with an unknowing 11x NBA All-Star Allen Iverson and the reaction was priceless

Ralph Ventre

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Abbreviations can change meaning over time, and the Buffalo Bills' creative schedule release video is a perfect example.

When it comes to general manager Brandon Beane's generation, A.I. is none other than NBA Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson. One-quarter century later, the two letters are almost always used to refer to Artificial Intelligence.

The promotional video begins with quarterback Josh Allen suggesting that Beane use A.I. to create this year's schedule release announcement, so Beane's staff cleverly arranges a film shoot with Iverson, who appeared confused but cooperated nonetheless.

"Yea, I don't know what I'm doing. Why am I here?" said Iverson speaking to Beane in the video.

76ers great Allen Iverson
Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Buffalo News writer Ryan O'Halloran told the inside story at how the Bills were able to enlist the 11-time NBA All-Star to make the announcement for them. Bills Director of Video JJ Territo, who spearheaded the filming, confirmed that Iverson willing participated despite not initially knowing what he was being asked to do.

RELATED: NBA legend Vince Carter amongst group set to secure minority stake in Bills

“I didn’t know what to expect going into it," said Territo to The Buffalo News. "We didn’t have any conversations with [Iverson] – we only talked to his team, so we thought, ‘Does he have any idea what’s going on?’ He came in and sat down and said, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing here.’ It was perfect. He was into it and he loves Josh Allen.”

Iverson, who turns 50 years old on June 7, won the NBA MVP award back in 2001. Although the native Virginian, who went to Georgetown and spent most of his pro career with the Philadelphia 76ers, wouldn't say "Go Bills," he ended by shouting out the reigning NFL MVP.

"Go Josh Allen," said Iverson with a smile.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News