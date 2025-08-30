Bills' All-Pro DB has great expectations for 'ready to go' Jordan Poyer
Taron Johnson was a rookie during what was Jordan Poyer's second season as a Buffalo Bills' starter.
Since climbing aboard, Johnson, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, has become a highly important piece to Buffalo's defensive scheme as a physical nickel cornerback, who isn't afraid to play the run.
For six seasons, Johnson played alongside Poyer in the Bills' secondary.
In 2021, Poyer earned All-Pro honors and Johnson followed two years later. In 2024, the latter went to the Miami Dolphins, but, now, much to the delight of the former, he's back in Orchard Park.
"I'm happy to see my guys, guys I've played with for years. I feel like it's a blessing for the organization to have Po' back. He knows the game so well. It's his 13th year in the league," said Johnson after Poyer's first practice since returning.
While the 34-year-old Poyer will initially stay on the practice squad, Johnson suggested that the wily veteran still appears physically capable of making an impact.
"If the time calls for that, I know he's gonna be ready. He looks great out there. He's in shape, and he's ready to go," said Johnson.
Having started 107 regular season games for Sean McDermott's teams over the years, Poyer naturally holds a mental edge over younger players such as 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop.
"He's been on this defense. He's been an All-Pro on this defense, so he knows the defense, inside and out. He's here to help us. He's here to help the young guys, the young safeties, get after if and see things that maybe he sees, that maybe they don't. I feel like it's going to be a tremendous help for us," said Johnson.
Sounds like the 29-year-old Johnson is more than excited to see another one of the boys back in town.
