Bills' Practice Squad Tracker: Team confirms 16 player signings
With each player being eligible for up to three regular season gameday elevations, the practice squad is as important as ever in today's NFL.
The Buffalo Bills have effectively built their practice squad in recent years, employing a balanced mix of young prospects, veteran reserves and developmental players.
Now that the initial 53-man roster is set, the Bills' construction of their 2025 practice squad is underway.
Prior to Wednesday's waiver claims deadline, the Bills already secured commitments from two former players, who will provide veteran leadership moving forward. Buffalo has plans for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer on the practice squad.
RELATED: 4 Buffalo Bills' cuts who should be practice squad priorities
The Bills confirmed the signings of 16 players to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.
QB Shane Buechele
Buechele is back on the practice squad after a phenomenal preseason finale. He's a solid emergency QB option who has experience in the room.
LB Jimmy Ciarlo
The "Hard Knocks" star is joining the practice squad as expected. He figures to be a gameday elevation for special teams purposes in the event of an injury.
RELATED: Bills' infantry officer Jimmy Ciarlo grateful to Army, explains post-NFL commitment
OL Travis Clayton
The NFL International Pathway player, a 2024 seventh-roound draft pick, is back in a development role with the Bills.
OL Dan Feeney
The veteran interior lineman is an ideal reserve due to his experience and versatility. Feeney, who has 65 career NFL regular season starts, joined the Bills in early August.
S Sam Franklin
The former Carolina Panthers' special teams ace reunites with Bills' new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.
RB Frank Gore Jr.
Gore Jr. returns to the Bills' practice squad after spending the entire 2024 campaign there. He recorded 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards during preseason play this summer.
WR Stephen Gosnell
Ever since offensive coordinator Joe Brady singled him out in a press conference, and subsequently on a "Hard Knocks" episode, Gosnell seemed destined to stick around in some capacity. The undrafted rookie WR showed potential and grit during training camp.
RELATED: Bills' undrafted WR improbably produces top practice play on pass from Josh Allen
OL Kendrick Green
Essentially, a younge version of Feeney. Green offers ability to play both center and guard at an adequate level.
CB Daequan Hardy
The 2024 sixth-round draft pick spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He offers kick return ability, too.
CB Dane Jackson
Buffalo's 2020 seventh-round draft pick is familiar with the system and can play in a pinch.
LB Keonta Jenkins
The undrafted Jenkins did not participate in the preseason finale due to a lower leg injury, but he had already done enough to make an impression. The Virginia Tech product was one of Buffalo's more high-profile UDFA signings this draft cycle.
TE Keleki Latu
The undrafted rookie tight end showed flashes as a pass-catcher throughout the summer. Latu projects as an intriguing developmental prospect.
DT Zion Logue
Logue was briefly on Buffalo's active roster as a rookie in 2024 and spent the rest of his time with the Bills on the practice squad.
DT Jordan Phillips
Big Phil is coming home for one more run. The grizzled veteran provides real insurance on the defensive line interior.
S Jordan Poyer
All-Pro Po' is returning to Orchard Park to presumably finish his career with the Bills. Although the 34-year-old will likely begin in a mentor role, ala Micah Hyde last year, don't rule out him seeing snaps if Buffalo winds up in a pinch at safety.
WR Kristain Wilkerson
Another player with special teams value, the former Las Vegas Raiders' WR had his moments during training camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —