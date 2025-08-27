Bills Central

Bills' Practice Squad Tracker: Team confirms 16 player signings

The Buffalo Bills wasted no time filling out a 16-member practice squad following Wednesday's NFL waiver claims deadline.

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes the tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) who scramble late in the game.
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes the tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) who scramble late in the game. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With each player being eligible for up to three regular season gameday elevations, the practice squad is as important as ever in today's NFL.

The Buffalo Bills have effectively built their practice squad in recent years, employing a balanced mix of young prospects, veteran reserves and developmental players.

Now that the initial 53-man roster is set, the Bills' construction of their 2025 practice squad is underway.

Prior to Wednesday's waiver claims deadline, the Bills already secured commitments from two former players, who will provide veteran leadership moving forward. Buffalo has plans for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer on the practice squad.

RELATED: 4 Buffalo Bills' cuts who should be practice squad priorities

The Bills confirmed the signings of 16 players to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.

QB Shane Buechele

Buechele is back on the practice squad after a phenomenal preseason finale. He's a solid emergency QB option who has experience in the room.

LB Jimmy Ciarlo

The "Hard Knocks" star is joining the practice squad as expected. He figures to be a gameday elevation for special teams purposes in the event of an injury.

Jimmy Ciarlo
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (35) after the second half against the Chicago Bears / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

RELATED: Bills' infantry officer Jimmy Ciarlo grateful to Army, explains post-NFL commitment

OL Travis Clayton

The NFL International Pathway player, a 2024 seventh-roound draft pick, is back in a development role with the Bills.

OL Dan Feeney

The veteran interior lineman is an ideal reserve due to his experience and versatility. Feeney, who has 65 career NFL regular season starts, joined the Bills in early August.

S Sam Franklin

The former Carolina Panthers' special teams ace reunites with Bills' new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

RB Frank Gore Jr.

Gore Jr. returns to the Bills' practice squad after spending the entire 2024 campaign there. He recorded 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards during preseason play this summer.

Frank Gore carries
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) during the first quarter / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

WR Stephen Gosnell

Ever since offensive coordinator Joe Brady singled him out in a press conference, and subsequently on a "Hard Knocks" episode, Gosnell seemed destined to stick around in some capacity. The undrafted rookie WR showed potential and grit during training camp.

RELATED: Bills' undrafted WR improbably produces top practice play on pass from Josh Allen

OL Kendrick Green

Essentially, a younge version of Feeney. Green offers ability to play both center and guard at an adequate level.

CB Daequan Hardy

The 2024 sixth-round draft pick spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He offers kick return ability, too.

Daequan Hardy (25)
Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back La'Mical Perine (38) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

CB Dane Jackson

Buffalo's 2020 seventh-round draft pick is familiar with the system and can play in a pinch.

LB Keonta Jenkins

The undrafted Jenkins did not participate in the preseason finale due to a lower leg injury, but he had already done enough to make an impression. The Virginia Tech product was one of Buffalo's more high-profile UDFA signings this draft cycle.

TE Keleki Latu

The undrafted rookie tight end showed flashes as a pass-catcher throughout the summer. Latu projects as an intriguing developmental prospect.

Keleki Latu
Bills tight end Keleki Latu pulls in a ball during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Zion Logue

Logue was briefly on Buffalo's active roster as a rookie in 2024 and spent the rest of his time with the Bills on the practice squad.

DT Jordan Phillips

Big Phil is coming home for one more run. The grizzled veteran provides real insurance on the defensive line interior.

Jordan Phillips (97)
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) reacts to getting an interception against the New York Jets / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

S Jordan Poyer

All-Pro Po' is returning to Orchard Park to presumably finish his career with the Bills. Although the 34-year-old will likely begin in a mentor role, ala Micah Hyde last year, don't rule out him seeing snaps if Buffalo winds up in a pinch at safety.

WR Kristain Wilkerson

Another player with special teams value, the former Las Vegas Raiders' WR had his moments during training camp.

WR Kristian Wilkerson
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (82) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jacob Harris (30) defends / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/Latest News