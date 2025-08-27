Jordan Poyer's model wife reacts to Buffalo Bills homecoming
Jordan Poyer is returning to the Buffalo Bills, which, of course, also means the return of his wife.
As if the Bills needed more pizzazz in a season accented by HBO's "Hard Knocks" and framed by Super-Bowl-or-bust, now, model Rachel Bush is back in the mix.
Bush, a social media inlfuencer who married the former All-Pro safety in 2018, immediately took to Instagram — where she has 4.1 million followers — to celebrate the homecoming to Bills Mafia.
RELATED: Former Bills' All-Pro jestfully kicks Dolphins while they're down
Poyer, for what it's worth, has only 365,000 followers on Instagram.
Wrote Bush on his Instagram story: "HOME AGAIN HOME AGAIN ONE LAST RIDE BUFFALO LET’S GO. CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL.”
The Bills are obviously excited to get re-acquainted with Poyer as well.
The 34-year-old played with the Bills from 2017-23, earning All-Pro honors in 2021. He had 682 tackles, 48 pass break-ups, 22 interceptions and eight forced fumbles for Buffalo.
Given the Bills' banged-up secondary and the inconsistent play of safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop during the preseason, Poyer's veteran presence will be a welcome addition.
MORE: Where does Bills' Mitch Trubisky rank among NFL backup QBs?
Poyer spent last season with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, but sounds like he and his wife are happy to be returning "home" to the Bills.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —