Bills named trade candidate for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Buffalo Bills are willing to do a lot to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
They may just need one more bold move to get them over the top in the AFC. That could end up being a trade for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, as suggested by NFL Media's Eric Edholm.
"Sure, there are roadblocks everywhere. The Bills don’t have the cap space now to make a deal and sign Parsons long term. Making the kind of offer necessary to avoid an immediate impasse would gut the Bills’ draft till -- and they’ve been picking at the ends of rounds for a five years now, lowering the value of the picks they do possess," Edholm wrote.
"But the Bills need to have tunnel vision on winning a Super Bowl now, having come achingly close multiple times over the past several years. Joey Bosa was a big-name addition this offseason, and Greg Rousseau is a top-tier rusher, but adding Parsons would take this defense to the next level.
"When the Bills have needed a crucial defensive stop in several key games the past few years, especially in the playoffs, they have come up short more often than not. Adding one more elite defender could be the difference between a title and another missed opportunity for one. Finding a way to get in on the Parsons bonanza won’t be easy, but if you’re GM Brandon Beane, don’t you have to at least try?"
The math doesn't make sense for now, but that's okay. Parsons wants to equally be able to compete for a Super Bowl, which could suggest that he would be happy in Buffalo.
RELATED: Josh Allen names his unofficial defensive MVP from Bills' training camp
The Bills know their offense is one of the league's best with Josh Allen leading the way, but adding Parsons to the defense could be what Buffalo needs to get over the top.
The Bills could trade for Parsons now and place the franchise tag on him next season, giving the team an ample amount of time to figure out the math on the deal.
Buffalo is approaching the peak of its Super Bowl window. If the team doesn't take advantage at every angle, it could be an opportunity missed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —