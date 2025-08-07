Bills Central

Bills' starter proudly pinpoints biggest career accomplishment to date

Buffalo's third-year linebacker was one of two players to earn a leadership position last season

Colin Richey

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' starting linebacker Terrel Bernard joined former Bills' center Eric Wood on his Centered on Buffalo podcast, where he shared what the greatest accomplishment of his young NFL career has been.

His answer came during his response to Wood asking him about being one of just two players, along with Josh Allen, to be named a captain of the team last season.

"I think that was probably the biggest honor that I could have honestly. To have the trust and respect of your teammates to name you a captain, I think that's the biggest accomplishment that I've had in my career so far," he explained.

Terrel Bernard
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) makes a tackle on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Josh Allen is the only other captain on the team, so it's something that I don't take lightly. I wear it with dignity and respect for the guys around me, and understanding that I've got to carry myself in a certain way and do things to put other guys in positions to succeed."

RELATED: Bills waive oft-injured 2022 draft pick, sign former Army linebacker to roster spot

While Allen and Bernard were the only players with a "C" on their jerseys last season, the team did have a 'leadership council' consisting of James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox, Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, and Reid Ferguson to support the two captains.

As a captain in 2024, Bernard started 13 games, where he recorded 104 combined tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, a fumble recovery, and one sack, while playing 87% of defensive snaps. Brandon Beane rewarded him with a four-year, $50 million contract this offseason.

Bernard concluded, "Becoming a captain was one of my goals and something that I had worked for, but until it happens, I don't think you understand the responsibility of it all, and I wear that with pride and I hope the guys around me saw that."

Terrel Bernard FR
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard grabs Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ fumble during second half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News