Bills' starter proudly pinpoints biggest career accomplishment to date
Buffalo Bills' starting linebacker Terrel Bernard joined former Bills' center Eric Wood on his Centered on Buffalo podcast, where he shared what the greatest accomplishment of his young NFL career has been.
His answer came during his response to Wood asking him about being one of just two players, along with Josh Allen, to be named a captain of the team last season.
"I think that was probably the biggest honor that I could have honestly. To have the trust and respect of your teammates to name you a captain, I think that's the biggest accomplishment that I've had in my career so far," he explained.
"Josh Allen is the only other captain on the team, so it's something that I don't take lightly. I wear it with dignity and respect for the guys around me, and understanding that I've got to carry myself in a certain way and do things to put other guys in positions to succeed."
While Allen and Bernard were the only players with a "C" on their jerseys last season, the team did have a 'leadership council' consisting of James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox, Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, and Reid Ferguson to support the two captains.
As a captain in 2024, Bernard started 13 games, where he recorded 104 combined tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, a fumble recovery, and one sack, while playing 87% of defensive snaps. Brandon Beane rewarded him with a four-year, $50 million contract this offseason.
Bernard concluded, "Becoming a captain was one of my goals and something that I had worked for, but until it happens, I don't think you understand the responsibility of it all, and I wear that with pride and I hope the guys around me saw that."
