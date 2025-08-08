Bills' veteran Pro Bowler scoffs at Super-Bowl-or-Bust pressure
The Buffalo Bills have won five consecutive division titles, second-longest active streak in the NFL. They also have five straight 11+-win seasons, again the league's second-best. And during their five years of dominance, the Bills have won at least one playoff game.
If it wasn't for Patrick Mahomes and those pesky Kansas City Chiefs (who have beaten the Bills in the playoffs four times), Buffalo would be authoring one of the great runs in NFL history.
MORE: Bills' A.J. Epenesa steals 'Hard Knocks' spotlight by snatching 11-foot reptile
In the middle of this success they also sport a 29-year-old reigning MVP quarterback in Josh Alllen in his prime. Put it all together and — as close as they've been and as good as they are — 2025 just has to be Super-Bowl-or-Bust for the Bills. Right?
According to the main man responsible for protecting Allen ... wrong.
MORE: Sean McDermott names starting quarterback for Bills' preseason opener vs. Giants
"I don't believe in Super Bowl or bust ... that's not a thing. It's just gossip words," Bills' four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins told ESPN's Kevin Clark during a Thursday morning interview. "There's one winner every year and there's 31 losers. Does that mean if we don't win the Super Bowl that all our contracts expire and we go home? No. There's never Super Bowl or bust."
In the 66th season of Buffalo pro football, Bills Mafia might not love to hear Dawkins' casual approach. There is sentiment — and, yes, even narrative — around the league that if the Bills don't indeed at least get over the Chiefs hump and play in a Super Bowl then head coach Sean McDermott will be fired and wholesale changes made to a team that is great but not somehow not quite good enough.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —