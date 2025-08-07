Bills' low-profile WR addition unexpectedly making real case for roster spot
Kristian Wilkerson has entered the chat at Buffalo Bills' training camp.
The 28-year-old wide receiver quietly signed a free-agent contract midway through springtime OTAs, joining a crowded position battle that includes former New York Jets' second-round draft pick Elijah Moore, two-year Bills' practice squad member Tyrell Shavers, new addition Laviska Shenault and seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather.
With the injury bug attacking the Bills' receiving corps thus far during training camp, Wilkerson has taken a few more offensive reps than he normally would have considering his starting position on the depth chart.
"It's been a great opportunity for a lot of guys. And so excited for today, for sure," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to Wednesday's practice at St. John Fisher University.
When opportunity emerged, Wilkerson took advantage. While it looks as if Elijah Moore is relatively safe as the WR5, the Bills are likely heavily considering using a sixth roster spot on wide receiver who can also contribute on special teams, and the former Southeast Missouri State product may be that guy.
“Wilk's done a great job," said Brady. "He's a guy that's been given more opportunities and he's made the most of it."
With proven producers Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel on the mend, everyone slid up the WR depth chart over the first two weeks of training camp.
Meanwhile, multiple newcomers, who are directly competing against Wilkerson for a job, have also missed practice time due to injury. Shenault and Prather were both sidelined this summer with the latter currently unavailable due to a hamstring strain.
"I think Wilkerson's had a heckuva camp He's gotten a decent amount of reps with the first group due to some of those injuries, and I don't see a guy who looks like he doesn't belongs," said general manager Brandon Beane earlier this week on One Bills Live.
Fitting in seamlessly, Wilkerson has made himself a legit candidate for WR6 status with his toughest competition being Shavers, who has spent two seasons on the Bills' practice squad.
"He's come right in here. He's had no fear. He's picked up the playbook form when we signed him in the spring, and he's been fun to watch," said Beane.
Wilkerson earned a few "oooohhhs and aaahhhs" during Friday's Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium. On Sunday, he made a nice catch for an explosive play on a pass from Josh Allen.
At Wednesday's practice, Wilkerson made a contested reception near the goal line during team competition with Brandon Codrington defending.
"I'm very pleased by his movement skills, his knowledge of the offense, being able to pick it up. And look, when he gets opportunities, he's making plays with it," said Brady.
Wilkerson hasn't earned much playing time since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He's made only nine career appearances, including five regular season appearances over the past two years for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it hasn't stopped him from forcing his way into the conversation at Bills' camp.
