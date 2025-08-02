Bills among favorites to pull off blockbuster Micah Parsons trade with Cowboys
There is now a world where Micah Parsons could be playing for a team other than the Dallas Cowboys, and at least one sportsbook thinks there's a good chance he could land with the Buffalo Bills.
Parsons announced on Friday that he has requested a trade from the Cowboys. The request comes in the wake of his relationship with the team souring amid contract talks. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports the two sides are "far apart" and are not talking.
"Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons said in his social media post. "I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me."
That was just a small chunk of Parsons' lengthy statement, by the way. Big yikes for the Cowboys.
In the wake of Parsons' request, Bovada put out odds for Parsons' next team and the Bills landed at No. 6 on the list at +800. Here's a look at the odds for the top 12 teams listed:
- Raiders: +500
- Browns: +600
- Jets: +600
- Cardinals: +700
- Titans: +750
- Bills: +800
- Patriots: +800
- Steelers: +900
- Chargers: +1000
- Ravens: +1100
- Packers: +1200
- Chiefs: +1200
Parsons wanting to be traded and the Cowboys actually obliging are two very different things. We tend to believe that if Dallas just does the sensible thing and throws the bag at Parsons that he's looking for, this will all be resolved.
Lest we forget, Myles Garrett was as good as gone in Cleveland before the Browns threw a boatload of money at him.
Until then, it's fun to dream up Parsons landing in Buffalo. Getting him in a blockbuster trade would be one of the biggest moves in franchise history and Bills fans will sing song in Brandon Beane's honor for generations to come if he gets it done.
That said, don't hold your breath if you're a Bills fan, or a fan of any other team, for that matter.
Jerry Jones might not be the sharpest knife in the football drawer, but even he could not possibly trade a generational player that would simultaneously piss off the fans and players, while also making him the most ridiculed owner in sports.
