Bills signal key Josh Allen protector ready for practice after pre-camp injury
He's emerged as a rock on the right side of the offensive line, and no disrespect to his backups, but the Buffalo Bills are a better team when Spencer Brown is available.
Prior to training camp, however, Brown experienced a "flare-up" in his back. Being that the 2021 third-round draft pick underwent back surgery after his rookie season, there was a sense of concern created when the Bills placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on July 22.
Fortunately, Buffalo activated Brown on Thursday afternoon, lifting his PUP designation and allowing him to begin practicing.
Earlier in the day, Brown was seen working off to the side with trainers during the Bills' seventh camp practice of the summer. He appeared to be doing agility drills as well as testing his get-off.
The 27-year-old Brown missed only one game last season due to injury, giving way to Ryan Van Demark in the Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs due to an ankle sprain.
Prior to the 2024 campaign, Brown signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million. Having emerged as a reliable bookend responsible for protecting MVP quarterback Josh Allen, he's recently been ranked as a Top 5 right tackle in the NFL.
While Brown was activated, interior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran Granger remains on PUP.
In other positive injury news, tight end Dawson Knox practiced for the first time since coming off the non-football injury list. Wide receiver Elijah Moore also returned to action after missing time due to soreness.
The Bills will make their way back to Orchard Park for the Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage on August 1 at Highmark Stadium. Off on Saturday, Buffalo next practices in Pittsford on August 3 at 11:15 am ET.
