Bills named landing spot for projected $206 million superstar amid trade rumors
If Micah Parsons were to hit the trade market, the Buffalo Bills will certainly have interest in adding the Dallas Cowboys superstar.
Parsons hasn't hit the trade market yet, but according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Jon Machota, that might be close to happening.
They report that the relationship between Parsons and Dallas has "deteriorated" as the two sides work on a contract extension, and so much so that Parsons could demand a trade.
With that news surfacing on Friday, For The Win's Cory Woodroof named the Bills as a possible landing spot for Parsons if he does indeed hit the market.
"The Bills couldn't be more all in on winning a Super Bowl. And despite the fact that Joey Bosa has joined the team, they could absolutely use another pass-rusher from the linebacker corps," Woodroof wrote.
Parsons has become one of the best players in the NFL over his four years in the league. No team in their right mind would say no to a Parsons trade, and that's especially true for a win-now team like Buffalo.
One thing that would prevent the Bills from striking a deal with the Cowboys is the financials. Parsons is estimated to receive a deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
CBS Sports believes Parsons could land a five-year, $206 million contract, for example.
The top annual average salary for a non-quarterback belongs to Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who is making $41 million per year in his new deal.
A $42 million per year deal for Parsons, which might be on the low end of the spectrum, would see the linebacker pull in a contract with a total value of $168 million if it's for four years.
The problem is that the Bills are in terrible shape financially over the next two years. Buffalo is currently projected to be over the cap in 2026 and is estimated to have $40 million in 2027.
Adding to that, Buffalo is over the cap by nearly $1 million, so it would be a struggle just to fit Parson's 2025 salary in.
It goes without being said that the Bills should be all-in on a Parsons trade if he becomes available and general manager Brandon Beane can make it work.
But based on the team's financial situation, it simply might not be possible.
