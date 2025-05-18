Analyst makes bold Bills prediction after NFL schedule release
The Buffalo Bills are marking their calendars for their matchups in the 2025 season, and they are also looking forward to a Week 7 bye in the middle of October.
Before then, the Bills will play a third of their schedule, which only includes one playoff team from a year ago (Baltimore Ravens in Week 1).
ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg predicts that the Bills can be 6-0 going into their Week 7 bye.
"The Bills will be undefeated entering the bye week. The opening game against the Ravens certainly will be a difficult one, but four of the first six being home games could go a long way. Three early games against the AFC East (Jets, Dolphins and Patriots) is earlier than usual, but the Bills are 24-6 against the division since 2020," Getzenberg wrote.
"... This is setting up to be quite the gift of a schedule for the Bills. That was already apparent based on the opponents, and once an international game was ruled out as Buffalo will travel the second-fewest miles of any team (10,546) only to be reinforced by the timing of games.
"The playoff juggernauts of last season are well spaced out, in addition to facing division opponents relatively evenly at the beginning and end of the season. The season even ends with a quick drive to Cleveland and then two home games, although one is against the Eagles. Still, there are no excuses built into this schedule."
The Bills will still be tested, but having that cushion at the beginning of the season could go a long way as Buffalo tries to get over the hump in the playoffs.
