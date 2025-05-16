Buffalo Bills will host 'best primetime game' on 2025 NFL schedule
Football fans don't need to wait long for a showdown between two of the most electric players in the NFL.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
NFL media's digital content editor Jeremy Bergman ranked the SNF matchup number one in his list of the best prime-time games, following the NFL's schedule release on Wednesday.
Bergman writes, "Sunday Night Football starts with a bang this year, with a rematch of last year's down-to-the-wire Divional Round duel between the NFL's top two MVP contenders. That Ravens-Bills instant classic was hyped to the extreme even before kickoff, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen getting to play out their year-long battle for MVP on the field, with a trip to Arrowhead and the AFC title game on the line."
"It lived up to the anticipation and more, with Baltimore and Buffalo exchanging blows all the way to the end, when Jackson led what looked to be a game-tying drive, finished off by a 24-yard TD toss to Isaiah Likely. But Mark Andrews' costly drop on the ensuing two-point conversion sent the Ravens packing and the tight end into radio silence."
"Despite offseason speculation that Andrews wouldn't be back with the team, he said before the draft that he's "a Raven." So, too, is DeAndre Hopkins, who joined Baltimore in the offseason to provide Jackson with a pair of surer hands as a Super Bowl berth continues to elude the Ravens' grasp in this era. Their latest pursuit will begin where the last one ended. Allen, who won the previosu matchup on the field and in MVP voting, and the BIlls will look to repeat that result come Week 1."
The game serves as Buffalo's home opener, and has the opportunity to showcase the team's new "Farewell Season" patch that will be worn on their jersey for one home game in 2025.
Bergman ranks this game ahead of the NFC Championship rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions on Sunday night in Week 11, as well as a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels when the Commanders play the Chiefs on Monday night in Week 8.
