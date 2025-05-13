Bills Central

Buffalo Bills make jersey modification for Highmark Stadium's final season

The team unveiled a jersey patch to be worn at a home game in 2025

Colin Richey

Highmark Stadium remains lit hours after the Buffalo Bills season was wrapped up with their home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park on Jan. 22.
Highmark Stadium remains lit hours after the Buffalo Bills season was wrapped up with their home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park on Jan. 22. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday that the team will wear a jersey patch featuring a "commemorative farewell season logo" during a home game in the 2025-26 NFL season.

The announcement was part of a larger press release detailing the team's final year at Highmark Stadium, titled "Remember the Past. Embrace our Future." Content Manager Alec White writes, "For generations, Highmark Stadium has been more than a home - it's been a heartbeat."

"The 2025 Buffalo Bills season will mark the end of an incredible chapter at Highmark Stadium. As we prepare to continue our legacy at our new location across the street, we will create lasting memories during our Farewell Season presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield."

"The closing season of Highmark Stadium will feature the commemorative farewell season logo that the Bills will wear as a jersey patch during a select home game to be announced later."

The Bills are selling farewell season memorabilia, including clothing, drinkware, and other novelties available on the team's store website, that feature the logo that will be turned into a jersey patch.

With the logo being featured during a home game, it will appear in a matchup versus one of the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team's full schedule will be released on May 14 at 8 p.m.

New Highmark Stadium
The new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

