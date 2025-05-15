Bills' offseason grade slips in AFC East, but cumulative mark still reigns
The Buffalo Bills have seemingly done enough to stay on top in the AFC East.
Buffalo extended the contracts for five core starters, including NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen. They added a versatile wide receiver by signing free agent Joshua Palmer to Allen's arsenal and used the draft to shore up their defense. The Bills spent their first five draft picks on defensive players, including an expected plug-and-play starting cornerback.
Searching for a sixth consecutive division title, the Bills attacked the offseason to the tune of a B+ grade according to Sports Illustrated's AFC East report cards. Despite its sound showing, Buffalo took a back seat to the New England Patriots, who topped the division with an A grade.
The New York Jets' new regime earned a B mark with the Miami Dolphins in the basement with a C- grade.
From 2025 AFC East Offseason Report Card:
Key additions: Edge Joey Bosa, CB Maxwell Hairston, DE Michael Hoecht, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Tre’Davious White, CB Dane Jackson
Key losses: WR Amari Cooper, edge Von Miller, CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins
"The Bills didn’t have to do a lot to make themselves contenders, considering they’ve been one for each season of the last half-decade. However, general manager Brandon Beane made moves to fortify that position over the coming years.
Beane spent lavishly to keep homegrown talents in-house, including corner Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, slot receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive end Greg Rousseau. Beane also added a pair of free agents who should help the championship cause, including Palmer and Joey Bosa, with the latter coming over on a one-year deal.
For Buffalo, the question is really about whether it has enough juice defensively. The corner situation is good between Taron Johnson, Maxwell and Benford, but there are questions at safety. Up front, can the combination of Ed Oliver, Rousseau and Bosa do enough to pressure quarterbacks come January?"
RELATED: Striking observations from Bills' schedule for Highmark Stadium final season
The Bills' offense should come close to repeating their 2024 output when they averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL. The entire starting offensive line returns as does the backfield. As long as Allen stays healthy, the Bills are likely a threat to score every time they touch the ball.
In addition to the defense-heavy draft haul, the Bills added former Pro Bowler Joey Bosa to the pass rush and brought back former starting cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after one year away.
There's no question that Buffalo addressed defense, but will the moves pay dividends?
RELATED: Bills lose spot starter to Jaguars, will rely on fifth-round rookie tight end
The Bills are at a point where they need results, and the results need to be much better than they were last year. Outside of the takeaways column, Buffalo's defense was nothing more than average, and, sometimes, rather porous. The Bills allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to post a season-high point total in the AFC Championship Game.
It won't be known that the Bills have done enough until they get to the Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —