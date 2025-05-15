Bills Central

Bills' offseason grade slips in AFC East, but cumulative mark still reigns

The Buffalo Bills are moving forward after a productive offseason, but there's a new challenger emerging in the division. Have the AFCE champs done enough to stay on top?

Ralph Ventre

Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) catches a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 15, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) catches a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 15, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have seemingly done enough to stay on top in the AFC East.

Buffalo extended the contracts for five core starters, including NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen. They added a versatile wide receiver by signing free agent Joshua Palmer to Allen's arsenal and used the draft to shore up their defense. The Bills spent their first five draft picks on defensive players, including an expected plug-and-play starting cornerback.

Searching for a sixth consecutive division title, the Bills attacked the offseason to the tune of a B+ grade according to Sports Illustrated's AFC East report cards. Despite its sound showing, Buffalo took a back seat to the New England Patriots, who topped the division with an A grade.

The New York Jets' new regime earned a B mark with the Miami Dolphins in the basement with a C- grade.

Maxwell Hairston
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Maxwell Hairston speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From 2025 AFC East Offseason Report Card:

Key additions: Edge Joey Bosa, CB Maxwell Hairston, DE Michael Hoecht, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Tre’Davious White, CB Dane Jackson

Key losses: WR Amari Cooper, edge Von Miller, CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins

"The Bills didn’t have to do a lot to make themselves contenders, considering they’ve been one for each season of the last half-decade. However, general manager Brandon Beane made moves to fortify that position over the coming years.

Beane spent lavishly to keep homegrown talents in-house, including corner Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, slot receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive end Greg Rousseau. Beane also added a pair of free agents who should help the championship cause, including Palmer and Joey Bosa, with the latter coming over on a one-year deal.

For Buffalo, the question is really about whether it has enough juice defensively. The corner situation is good between Taron Johnson, Maxwell and Benford, but there are questions at safety. Up front, can the combination of Ed Oliver, Rousseau and Bosa do enough to pressure quarterbacks come January?"

RELATED: Striking observations from Bills' schedule for Highmark Stadium final season

The Bills' offense should come close to repeating their 2024 output when they averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL. The entire starting offensive line returns as does the backfield. As long as Allen stays healthy, the Bills are likely a threat to score every time they touch the ball.

In addition to the defense-heavy draft haul, the Bills added former Pro Bowler Joey Bosa to the pass rush and brought back former starting cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after one year away.

Joey Bosa sac
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's no question that Buffalo addressed defense, but will the moves pay dividends?

RELATED: Bills lose spot starter to Jaguars, will rely on fifth-round rookie tight end

The Bills are at a point where they need results, and the results need to be much better than they were last year. Outside of the takeaways column, Buffalo's defense was nothing more than average, and, sometimes, rather porous. The Bills allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to post a season-high point total in the AFC Championship Game.

It won't be known that the Bills have done enough until they get to the Super Bowl.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News