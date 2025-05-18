Bills go on road for 'sneaky-good' matchup on 2025 NFL schedule
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have dominated the AFC East, but could the emergence of another franchise QB within the division shake things up in 2025?
Following a solid rookie campaign, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will look to build upon his initial success with a revamped roster and coaching staff to support him and his development.
With New England looking to be more competitive this season, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks named Bills vs Patriots one of five "sneaky-good games" in 2025. The Week 15 matchup will be played in New England, with AFC East standings potentially on the line.
"For years, the Patriots ruled the AFC East -- until 2020, when the Bills won the first of five straight division titles. Might New England be in line to swipe the crown back, now that former star linebacker Mike Vrabel has returend to guide the franchise as head coach? The grizzled leader will undoubtedly toughen up a squad that lost its way in 2024; he'll also be working with an upgraded roster that features veteran leadership and feisty playmakers on each side of the ball. Drake Maye is not yet ready to challenge Josh Allen as an MVP candidate, but the second-year pro might have enough weaponry around him -- including former Allen targets Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins -- to close the gap. Given the dynamics and history between these two organizations, this late-season matchup deserves a red circle on the calendar."
In addition to the former Buffalo pass catchers, New England also added draft picks Will Campbell and TreVeyon Henderson to the offense, two players that should make instant impacts in their rookie seasons. Veterans Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses will elevate the floor of the offensive line, suddenly giving Drake Maye a respectable supporting cast for his sophomore season.
Utilizing projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers, Warren Sharp tallied the Patriots as having the second easiest schedule in 2025, with the Bills close behind in fifth. If both teams have similar records heading into Week 15, this December tilt may be for the division title.