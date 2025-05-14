Buffalo Bills with 2nd fewest travel miles in NFL this season — does it translate to wins?
East Coast teams in the NFL generally have it much easier in terms of travel miles and this year the Buffalo Bills hit the jackpot, even compared to their division rivals.
The Bills will fly just 10,546 miles in total for away games in 2025, a full 2,000 miles less than their nearest division rival, the New England Patriots, and a whopping 14,000 miles less than the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo's playoff nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs are at 21,695 miles.
The question is does increased travel miles affect wins and losses? Commonsense would tell one 'absolutely' but the actual answer is a bit more complicated. Total travel distance in a season is less important than the travel distance for a single game. The tipping point appears to be 2,000 miles, basically a cross-country trip. That 2,000 mile mark — particularly with West Coast teams traveling to Eastern Standard Time — is where there is a relevant uptick in Margin of Victory and Winning Percentage for the home team.
This is good news for the Bills given that they will have no cross-country trips with their road opponents being: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills predicted to be set up for 'special' final season at Highmark Stadium
Big home games in the final season of the 'old' Highmark Stadium include the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Therefore, neither the Bills nor their opponents appear to have any advantage based on travel miles. Barring other scheduling factors like short weeks or three games in eleven days (like Baltimore played last season), this years games will simply come down to the players on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —