Bills Central

Sean McDermott reveals plan to decide Bills' first-team status for Preseason Week 2

The Bills' head coach just wants to focus on the here and now

Owen Klein

Bills quarterback Josh Allen works on his pre-game handshake with teammate Mike White during Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen works on his pre-game handshake with teammate Mike White during Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott played a fair number of starters in the first preseason game of 2025, especially on defense, but with a long injury list, he has to push the right buttons to make it to Week 1 with as many healthy bodies as possible.

Before Friday's joint practice against the Chicago Bears, the Bills' opponent on Sunday, McDermott said he wants to take it slow, and it begins with Friday's session.

"Just as it relates to today and then play time overall, I would just tell you we gotta get through this practice," McDermott said. "Go back to the hotel and go through the injury report and then reset the table for the game on Sunday night."

Dalton Kincaid
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) carries the ball after making a catch at Highmark Stadium on Saturday. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

RELATED: Bears will start 2024 first overall draft pick vs. Bills on Sunday

"It's usually about this time where guys get tired of beating on each other, and sometimes with that either fights break out or the intensity dips a little bit," McDermott said about the atmosphere of the practice, which will impact how much playing time these players will get.

McDermott left the door open for reps for the reigning NFL MVP, quarterback Josh Allen, but it remains to be seen who will get playing time and how much.

Regardless of who plays and who doesn't, the entire country will get to see what McDermott has in mind in Sunday's nationally televised game in the Windy City.

Matt Milano and Joe Andreessen
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebackers Joe Andreessen (44) and Matt Milano (58) tackle at Highmark Stadium on Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News