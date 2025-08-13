Bills' head coach leaves door open for Josh Allen reps in preseason game vs. Bears
It's possible that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen takes snaps during one the two remaining preseason games, but it doesn't seem likely.
Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, was held on the sideline for the entirety of the Bills' exhibition opener against the New York Giants on August 9. Now, the question becomes which route will Buffalo choose for Allen during the August 17 road game against the Chicago Bears.
According to head coach Sean McDermott, the decision will be made in the coming days.
“We'll see. I'm not there yet on it. I just want to, we've got a big practice today to get through. Then, tomorrow, and then as a staff, we'll talk about it some more at that point in time," said McDermott on Tuesday morning in Orchard Park.
The Bills' QB1 has seen live game action every preseason since being drafted. Last year, he played eight snaps in the opener before sitting out the final two contests.
With Buffalo participating in a joint practice against the Chicago Bears prior to Sunday's preseason game, it seemingly alleviates any need for Allen to actually play in an exhibition contest.
“I think we are in a good spot. I think that going and practicing against somebody, when you're not live, I think those are good reps to get. It's practicing against somebody else. So, no, I don't think I need preseason wraps," said Allen after Tuesday's practice.
Even if deemed unnecessary, the 29-year-old Allen still won't turn down a chance to join his teammates in action.
"If I were to get them [preseason game reps], I'd appreciate them, but I don't think it's a situation where we need to get out there," said Allen.
Following the visit to Chicago, the Bills will close out their preseason game schedule on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23.
