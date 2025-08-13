Bills Central

Bears will start 2024 first overall draft pick vs. Bills on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills' defense will be challenged on Sunday when the Chicago Bears deploy their first-team QB amongst others

Colin Richey

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
For the second year in a row, Caleb Williams will start in the Chicago Bears' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head Coach Ben Johnson announced during his Wednesday press conference that all starters, including the former first overall pick, will play against the Bills on Sunday.

Williams recorded his first unofficial NFL start last season in his preseason debut against the Bills, completing four of seven passes for 95 yards, and adding a 13 yard rush on the ground. He led the Bears to two field goals in the first quarter, with Chicago building on the six points to an eventual 33-6 victory over Buffalo.

Caleb Williams
Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With all starters playing for Chicago, Buffalo's defense will face D'Andre Swift, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet, as well as a revamped interior offensive line for the Bears. Defensively, former Bill Tremaine Edmunds will command the middle of the field for Chicago.

In addition to Edmunds, Ryan Bates, Case Keenum, and Nick McCloud will likely see playing time against their former team. Bates saw 29 snaps last week in Chicago's 24-24 tie against the Dolphins, while Keenum logged 23 and McCloud sat out due to an undisclosed injury.

Head Coach Sean McDermott has not announced whether or not Buffalo's starters will play, although most saw game action last week against the Giants. Still, Josh Allen and James Cook weren't on the field to lead Buffalo's offense, but a recent contract extension could mean the latter will play against the Bears on Sunday.

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) leave the field after a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

