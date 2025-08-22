Bills 'lucky to have' ex-Panthers' first-round linebacker trying to revive career
It's been nine years, but the Buffalo Bills' connection to former Carolina Panthers' players remains alive.
Since head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came to the Bills from Carolina in 2017, they have brought in a number of familiar faces from their days with the Panthers. From defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to safety Dean Marlowe to linebacker AJ Klein to cornerback Josh Norman, there were plenty of ex-Panthers who resurfaced with the Bills over the years.
In 2015, the Panthers drafted Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson in Round 1, and he proceeded to spend nine years with the franchise. Now, after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons derailed his career, Thompson is looking for a revival with the Bills, who are led by his old defensive coordinator.
“This is the defense I grew up in," said Thompson back in the spring. "This is the defense in 2015, when I got drafted, this is the defense that I had to learn, so the biggest thing is just terminology for me."
RELATED: Lack of versatility has Bills' incumbent on roster bubble with cutdown day looming
Despite having recovered from a Week 4 season-ending Achilles tear, Thompson hasn't been available much this summer after leaving the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1 due to a hamstring injury.
On Tuesday, Thompson, who has been steadily ramping up his participation, finally returned to team drills action.
Even without having been on the field much, Thompson has made quite an impression on defensive coordinator Bobby Babich.
“Love Shaq Thompson. Love Shaq Thompson, and I'm not even talking to the player," said Babich prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park. "What a cool dude, man. Like, his mentality, the way he approaches the game, you could tell he's a vet. He wants to fit in."
RELATED: Once-promising second-round draft pick sliding down Bills' WR depth chart
As it stands, Thompson, who has 123 career appearances and four 100-tackle seasons to his credit, is one of eight linebackers on the Bills' 90-man roster. They'll likely dedicate only five, potentially six, roster spots to the position, but Thompson's experience and leadership qualities differentiate him from the other candidates vying for spots behind Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams.
"He just texted me," said Babich. "He wants to meet later and go over things. He's all about ball. Lucky to have him. Lucky to have him. It's been really cool. I'm not putting expectations on, but I'm just saying, this type of player you want in that locker room."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —