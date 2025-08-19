Bills Central

Josh Allen noticed 'juice' from Bills' veteran WR back from injury

The Buffalo Bills welcomed back another weapon for QB Josh Allen on Tuesday in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) during the second half at Highmark Stadium
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) during the second half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The self-proclaimed experts have labeled Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Curtis Samuel as a surprise cut candidate this summer, but the team's NFL MVP quarterback seems to value what the speedy veteran brings to the offense.

Unavailable since late July due to a hamstring injury, Samuel returned to action in a limited capacity last week. On Tuesday in Orchard Park the former second-round draft pick ramped up his participation a bit.

According to multiple reporters present at practice, the Bills gave Samuel practice reps during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team competition.

When asked about Samuel's return to team drills, quarterback Josh Allen responded in a positive manner.

"It's a little bit of juice. The shiftiness, the quickness that he has when the ball's in his hands," said Allen.

The 29-year-old Samuel showed that juice early in training camp last summer before a foot injury slowed his start to the 2024 regular season.

Seemingly unable to fully acclimate until late in the year, he finally showed up during the playoffs, scoring touchdowns in the wildcard round and the AFC Championship Game. Accelerating past All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II after the catch, Samuel's 55-yard house call in the 31-7 wildcard win over the Denver Broncos is a prime example of the player's game-breaking ability.

Curtis Samuel vs. Pat Surtain
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) catches a pass, turns and runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's an electric football player, so just getting him back to health and getting him out there and getting reps with us, that's, you know, it was good to see that today," said Allen.

In 2024, Samuel accounted for only 253 receiving yards on 31 receptions (46 targets) over 14 regular season appearances. It was a drop-off from recent years. He had eclipsed the 610-yard receiving mark In four of five seasons directly prior to signing with the Bills.

It's also noteworthy that Samuel's most-productive statistical campaign came under offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the 2020 Carolina Panthers. He totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage over 15 games with Teddy Bridgewater and PJ Walker as the quarterbacks.

Curtis Samuel pulls in a pass
Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a pass during position drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

