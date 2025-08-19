Josh Allen noticed 'juice' from Bills' veteran WR back from injury
The self-proclaimed experts have labeled Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Curtis Samuel as a surprise cut candidate this summer, but the team's NFL MVP quarterback seems to value what the speedy veteran brings to the offense.
Unavailable since late July due to a hamstring injury, Samuel returned to action in a limited capacity last week. On Tuesday in Orchard Park the former second-round draft pick ramped up his participation a bit.
According to multiple reporters present at practice, the Bills gave Samuel practice reps during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team competition.
When asked about Samuel's return to team drills, quarterback Josh Allen responded in a positive manner.
"It's a little bit of juice. The shiftiness, the quickness that he has when the ball's in his hands," said Allen.
The 29-year-old Samuel showed that juice early in training camp last summer before a foot injury slowed his start to the 2024 regular season.
Seemingly unable to fully acclimate until late in the year, he finally showed up during the playoffs, scoring touchdowns in the wildcard round and the AFC Championship Game. Accelerating past All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II after the catch, Samuel's 55-yard house call in the 31-7 wildcard win over the Denver Broncos is a prime example of the player's game-breaking ability.
"He's an electric football player, so just getting him back to health and getting him out there and getting reps with us, that's, you know, it was good to see that today," said Allen.
In 2024, Samuel accounted for only 253 receiving yards on 31 receptions (46 targets) over 14 regular season appearances. It was a drop-off from recent years. He had eclipsed the 610-yard receiving mark In four of five seasons directly prior to signing with the Bills.
It's also noteworthy that Samuel's most-productive statistical campaign came under offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the 2020 Carolina Panthers. He totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage over 15 games with Teddy Bridgewater and PJ Walker as the quarterbacks.
