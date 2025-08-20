Latest Bills' roster cut doubles as good sign for injured kicker Tyler Bass
It didn't happen before he had his "Hard Knocks" moment, but kicker Caden Davis is no longer on the Buffalo Bills' roster.
After defeating quarterback Josh Allen in an improv exercise featured during the latest episode of HBO's five-part documentary series, Davis landed back on the free-agent market Wednesday morning. The Bills opened a roster spot by releasing the kicker, who signed prior to the August 9 preseason opener as a substitute for the injured Tyler Bass.
In other moves, the Bills signed former LSU cornerback Zy Alexander along with running back Elijah Young and offensive lineman Rush Reimer. They waived/injured running back Jarveon Howard, who was unable to make it through Tuesday's practice after signing in
The Davis transaction leaves Bass as the lone true kicker on Buffalo's 90-man roster. Although running back Ray Davis has proven he can help in a pinch, the Bills don't intend to deploy him in that role for the remainder of the preseason. Hence, Bass will seemingly be ready to kick when Buffalo closes the exhibition schedule on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 23.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott laid out a return-to-action plan prior to Tuesday's practice, and it culminates with Bass handling kicking duties in Tampa.
“I hope so. That's the goal. We have a schedule that's been laid out with his rehab as well, and he's going to inch forward this week," said McDermott.
Bass has not been seen kicking in a practice setting since July 27. After more than three weeks on the sideline, the veteran is on the cusp of returning.
"That's the vision for T. Bass, including today, tomorrow kicking on the side, not with the team," said McDermott. "Starting Thursday, if all goes well according to plan, he will kick with the team, and then hopefully going into the game this week."
In two games as a substitute, Davis, who began the summer with the New York Jets, made 1 of 2 field goal attempts and converted his lone PAT. The missed field goal was a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half against the Chicago Bears.
As for Bass, the former sixth-round draft pick settled in after a shaky start to the 2024 season. His production increased in the wake of his 61-yard gamewinner against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. He was perfect during the playoffs. Bass has averaged 31 field goals per regular season over his first five years as a pro.
