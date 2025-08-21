Lack of versatility has Bills' incumbent on roster bubble with cutdown day looming
Buffalo Bills' brass has placed a premium on position versatility in recent years, and that doesn't exactly bode well for a one-dimensional player fighting to keep his roster spot.
Late last summer, the Bills pulled off an under-the-radar trade for New York Jets' undrafted rookie return specialist Brandon Codrington. The cutdown day move paid dividends as Codrington slid right into Buffalo's primary return role and provided multiple electrifying moments throughout the 2024 regular season. He was particularly effective at fielding the ball cleanly with a decisiveness to his actions.
With the need at other positions proving greater than using a spot for a limited specialist, however, the Bills elected not to use Codrington come playoff time, making him a gameday inactive for all three postseason contests.
While Codrington arguably remains Buffalo's best option to return kicks and punts, it appears as if team brass would like him to show an ability to contribute on defense when called upon. In fact, Codrington may need to show something on defense in order to keep his roster spot, especially considering his competition.
The Bills signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault early in the offseason, adding a proven kicker returner to the roster. Although he has no punt return experience, Shenault brings a WR skill set to the table.
Shenault, who opened his career by posting back-to-back 600-yard receiving seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has played 17 offensive snaps thus far this preseason. He has one 17-yard reception and a successful two-point conversion catch to show for it. On special teams, Shenault has totaled 146 yards on five kickoff returns.
Meanwhile, Codrington has been auditioning as a slot cornerback during exhibition action.
"We're trying to see who can play up with the varsity, if you will, and who can help us, so, that's part of the evaluation from tonight," said McDermott after the 38-0 road loss to the Chicago Bears.
Unfortunately, Codrington didn't show much promise during his starting opportunity against the Bears, who jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead. The 5-foot-9 defensive appeared physically overmatched by Chicago's first-teamers.
While Codrington still appears to be the team's best option at the punt and kick returner spots, there isn't a huge drop-off with Shenault, especially on kick returns.
It all comes down to whether Bills think the return specialist role is worthy of a roster spot. If they insist on that player doing double duty, however, then Codrington is in trouble.
