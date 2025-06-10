Bills sign former first-round pick who started under Sean McDermott in Carolina
The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal.
Thompson was a first round pick in 2015, seleced 25th overall by the Carolina Panthers. He started 10 games as a rookie, helping Carolina finish 15-1 in the regular season and reach the Super Bowl. During his 10 years with the Panthers, he started 112 games, totaling 752 total tackles, 12 sacks, and three interceptions.
The 31 year old has started next to future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly and former All Pro Thomas Davis, and was coached by then-defensive coordinator Sean McDermott for two seasons during his tenure in Carolina.
The 6-foot, 230 pound Thompson was extremely versatile in college. During his time at Washington, he played safety, slot corner, linebacker, and running back, winning the 2014 Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most versatile football player. He was also drafted by the Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
The linebacker sustained a leg fibula fracture in Week 2 of the 2023 season, causing him to miss the remaining 15 games. Following a loss to Cincinnati in Week 4 of 2024, it was announced that Thompson suffered a torn Achilles, his second season-ending injury in two years.
While the details of the contract haven't been announced yet, it is likely for a veteran minimum given his injury history. Spotrac's projected market value was a one year, $1 million contract.
Thompson can also play special teams, hovering between 100 and 190 snaps in that phase during his first four seasons, before seeing a decrease as he became an every-down player on defense.
When healthy, Thompson is a reliable off-ball linebacker, and can provide adequate depth behind Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano, the latter of which being a free agent after the 2025 season.
While Dorian Williams has already proven himself as a quality backup, Thompson will compete with 'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen, 2024 fifth-rounder Edefuan Ulofoshio, Baylon Spector, and UDFA Keonta Jenkins for a spot on the 53-man roster.
