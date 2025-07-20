Bills Central

Bills' running back even more amazed by fanbase after attending special event

Surprising fans by appearing at 'Mafia Con,' veteran RB Ty Johnson spoke about his experience with the fanbase

Ralph Ventre

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs past New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) and cornerback Isaiah Bolden (29) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs past New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) and cornerback Isaiah Bolden (29) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Running back Ty Johnson has already spent two full seasons with the Buffalo Bills, so, naturally, he has an idea of how important the franchise is to its fans.

He, himself, has been responsible for sending the Highmark Stadium crowd into a frenzy by finding paydirt on multiple occasions. Although he's experienced his share of gamedays in Orchard Park, and the indescribable buzz that runs through Western New York during the fall months, Johnson still finds himself surprised at times.

Bills Mafia's fanaticism was easily noticeable during Johnson's appearance at the second annual "Mafia Con" in Downtown Buffalo. As fans gathered for a Saturday full of interaction, food, drinks, vendors and autograph signings, the Bills' primary third-down back soaked it in while wearing a "Water Buffalo" hat.

"It's been great. I knew it was big, but not until you get immersed in it, then you realize how big this is," said Johnson in an interview shared by Trainwreck Sports. "Just being able to talk to the fans and have a great time. Not even just about football, but just ask about how they're doing, their day and why they come here. It's a great feeling."

Rookies Landon Jackson and Maxwell Hairston along with second-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter were amongst the player attendees. Next, it's off to training camp this week.

"I'm excited to get back to St. John Fisher and get to work," said Johnson.

Johnson and his fellow veterans are required to report on July 22 with the first practice scheduled for July 23.

Ty Johnson carry
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs for a gain, avoiding a tackle by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

