Analytics show Bills benefit from playing in weak AFC East

best division in the NFL



(win % in non-division games since 2020)



60.0% (128-85) - AFC North



<huge gap>



55.1% (119-97) - AFC West

53.9% (116-99) - NFC North

53.7% (116-100) - NFC West

50.2% (108-107) - NFC East

49.3% (106-109) - AFC East



<huge gap>



41.7% (90-126) - NFC…