Bills' MVP Josh Allen ranks as one of NFL's 'most clutch' QBs
Josh Allen can be described in a lot of ways. Let's add "clutch" to his massive resume.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback was listed on NFL analyst Warren Sharp's list of most clutch NFL signal callers dating back to 2020. Ranking No. 2 on the list only behind Joe Burrow, Allen's ascension to superstar levels coincides with the span of this list, as the 2020 season saw his first Pro Bowl selection, All-Pro nod, and a first time in receiving MVP votes.
But his clutchness has been specifically called out by Sharp. He notes this list as it winning after trailing in the last five minutes of a game since 2020 and is "ranked based on EPA/dropback, min 85 dropbacks."
For those wondering, EPA is expected points added per dropback, and according to Fantasy Pros, it's described as it "measures the efficiency of a quarterback on a per-dropback basis. It calculates the average EPA for every pass attempt, sack or scramble a quarterback makes, providing valuable insight into their effectiveness in contributing to their team’s scoring potential."
Since 2020, Allen has posted 20 combined fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. The 2024 season was a "down" one in terms of those clutch figures, as he had no fourth-quarter comebacks and just two game-winning drives.
But it's hard to look at those pure stats when other situations played out during the season. For example, his game-sealing touchdown run against Kansas City. Since the score put the Bills up eight in the fourth quarter, it does not constitute as him leading a game-winning drive.
But it's hard not to count a play like that when calling a player "clutch."
Regardless of how some analytics list it, it's hard to say Allen is not one of the most clutch QBs in the game. But it is nice to match the eye test up with the numbers game.
