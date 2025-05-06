Bills Central

49ers' GM John Lynch commends Brandon Beane for Bills' roster maneuvering

John Lynch compared San Francisco’s 2025 roster construction to what he learned from Bills' GM Brandon Beane

Khari Demos

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Having to move on from a core group of players on an NFL roster can be a tough process for general managers. For San Francisco 49ers' GM John Lynch, Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane provided a great model to follow.

Lynch joined former teammate Chris Simms on his latest episode of his 'Simms Unbuttoned' podcast on Monday. Although the Hall of Fame safety has shown his mettle as one of the NFL's best GMs, the 2024 season was not his best with the red and gold.

The 49ers endured a 6-11 season and moved on from players like Deebo Samuel and Dre Greenlaw after helping the team play in two Super Bowls and another NFC championship game since 2019.

He compared some of the "retooling" he has had to do this offseason to what Beane had to do for the Bills during the 2024 offseason.

"I thought Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott did a great job of doing that and it was seamless," Lynch said. "It helps when you have Josh Allen playing the way he played. But they still did that."

Alec Anderson, Josh Allen, and Connor McGovern
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70), quarterback Josh Allen (17) and guard Connor McGovern (66. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From releasing Tre'Davious White, Gabriel Davis, and Mitch Morse, to restructuring Von Miller's hefty contract, Beane worked his magic to not only put a competitive roster around Allen, but also build one capable of winning a fifth-straight AFC East title and a game shy of the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Bills fail to improve 'one of the most underwhelming' position groups in NFL

Beane should love hearing praise from a highly successful peer of his. And if Lynch is to accurately replicate what Beane has done in Buffalo, winning should be coming back to San Francisco in short order.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.

Home/News