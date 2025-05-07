Former Bills captain 'in favor' of bringing back free-agent WR Gabe Davis
Player reunions have been a theme for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, and the team's radio color analyst thinks Gabe Davis should be next in line.
After a disappointing stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, Davis received his release on Wednesday, despite the final two years left on his three-year, $39 million deal. Davis was limited to 10 games in Jacksonville, posting 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns before missing the remainder of the year with a torn meniscus.
Former Pro Bowl center Eric Wood, who can now be heard on the team's official radio broadcasts, chimed in about Davis' free agent status following the move on social media. Wood thinks a return to Buffalo could be in play for Davis.
"I would be in favor of bringing Gabe back to the #Bills," said Wood in a post on X. "Coming off the injury he could take a prove it deal and he can carve out a role. Great blocker, great on ST, chemistry with Josh, and can make plays when needed."
Wood is right about Davis' legendary performance in the 2021 Divsional Round battle with the Chiefs. Although he never lived up to the hype of that effort, he also was highly productive in his time with the Bills. He scored 29 touchdowns in his four seasons in Buffalo, posted two seasons of 700+ receiving yards in 2022 and 2023, and logged a yards per catch average of 16.7.
Davis could follow the leads of Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White in returning to the Bills. And the beauty of it is that he can come in with less expectations and contribute to a deeper receiving corps, rather than playing Robin to a Batman, like he did while playing with Stefon Diggs.
Only time will tell if Davis returns to Buffalo. But if he does, it sounds like he'll be welcomed back with open arms.
