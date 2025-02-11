Is the Chiefs Super Bowl run over: this happens after a team loses a SB
The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The AFC will get a welcome set of stats that go on to show that the Super Bowl may be wide open for a new team.
Super Bowl losers have historically had a tumultuous season after their loss. Since 1987, only the Bills (1991-1993) and NE (won in 2018) have made it back to the Super Bowl after losing the year prior. After losing Super Bowl LV to the Buccaneers, the Chiefs went on to lose at home in the AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
Here is a look at the last 6 Super Bowl losers:
2018 Los Angeles Rams: Lost Super Bowl LIII, finished 9-7 (missed playoffs)
2019 San Francisco 49ers: Lost Super Bowl LIV, finished 6-10 (missed playoffs)
2020 Kansas City Chiefs: Lost Super Bowl LV, finished 12-5 (made playoffs lost to CIN)
2021 Cincinnati Bengals: Lost Super Bowl LVI, finished 12-4 (made playoffs lost to KC)
2022 Philadelphia Eagles: Lost Super Bowl LVII, finished 11-6 (made playoffs lost in WC)
2023 49ers: Lost Super Bowl LVIII, finished 6-11 (missed playoffs)
What's more disturbing for this group of teams is that since 1987, 16 teams went on to not make the playoffs. That's just over 42% of the teams that are not even making the tournament the following season.