Bills' Terrel Bernard 'excited to see what happens' with aging teammate's return
It's a pretty simple concept — the Buffalo Bills are a better team when linebacker Matt Milano is on the field.
Even at 30 years old, Milano has the instincts and quickness to consistently make plays on the back whether it's stuffing a run play, dropping into coverage against a tight end or pressuring the passer. The problem is he hasn't consistently been available over the last two years due to multiple injuries.
Set to turn 31 years old on July 28, Milano is as healthy as he's been in recent years when he's carried injuries into the offseason. The former All-Pro, who enters the final year of his contract after renegotiating earlier this offseason, appeared ready to go at June minicamp.
“He's dialed in. Physically, he looks really good," said head coach Sean McDermott. "I think it's been the first in one or two years now, where he hasn't been having to rehab necessarily. Matt's always working on things, always working on his body, making sure he is in prime condition come training camp.”
According to his other half in the Bills' linebacking corps, Milano made good use of the three-day minicamp.
"It's been fun, building our repertoire a little bit," said Bernard. "It's been fun just to get out here and work with him and get back into it. I'm excited to see what happens this year.”
Coming back from a serious leg injury suffered in 2023, Milano suffered a torn biceps tendon in training camp last summer. It kept him out until Week 13, and the veteran was slow to get his legs under him.
Milano, however, showed flashes of his old self during the playoffs, including a second-half sack of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.
If Milano and Bernard are flying around together starting in Week 1 this year, the Bills will be that much better.
