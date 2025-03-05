Bills trade prediction lands $120 million wide receiver in exchange for draft picks
As was the case last season, the Buffalo Bills need to explore the wide receiver market in 2025 in order to beef up the supporting cast around Josh Allen.
Buffalo attempted to do that in 2024 with the trade acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the 30-year-old proved to be a disappointment and is now slated to hit free agency.
It's possible the Bills could bring Cooper back in the hopes he can have more success after a full offseason with Allen, but it's also possible the Bills have seen enough and will let him walk in free agency.
If the latter scenario plays, Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey predicts the team will reach a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Bailey envisions the Bills giving up this year's fourth- and fifth-round picks for the Niners wideout.
"Aiyuk is coming off an ACL injury, and the 49ers are reportedly open to trading the star receiver just one offseason after signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension," Bailey wrote. "His cap hit in 2025 is just over $11 million, which Buffalo can afford with a few easy contract restructures and cuts. And while the 'everyone eats' mentality is something the Bills embrace, they still need a true No. 1 separator on the outside, which Aiyuk would provide them with."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Niners are indeed open to trading Aiyuk, who is entering the first year of his $120 million deal after a major injury in 2024.
Aiyuk would check the box for what the Bills need, which is a No. 1 target and veteran presence in the wide receivers room. Unfortunately, he comes with plenty of risk, too.
On top of his massive contract that carries cap hits of $42.2 and $44.1 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively, Aiyuk is coming off a significant injury and may not be himself in the first year back. He also doesn't have a long history of production, so there's no guarantee he'll be worth the money he's making.
With their financial constraints, the Bills can ill-afford to swing and miss on an Aiyuk trade, and especially one that has them giving up two draft picks. We could only see this happening if the Bills totally strike out in their quest to find a receiver elsewhere.
