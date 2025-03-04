Bills' WR Khalil Shakir congratulated by 'best athlete I've ever been around'
Outside of Khalil Shakir's wife, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is arguably the wide receiver's most ardent supporter.
After establishing himself as one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL, Shakir signed a lucrative four-year contract extension last week and his quarterback was quick to congratulate the former fifth-round draft pick. In between Allen's international travel and Angel Margarita launch with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, the Bills' captain found time for his top target.
“He called me like not too long after it was put out there. Obviously, he was just super excited, and I'm super thankful for him and made sure that I just let him know that. I wouldn't be where I'm at without him and him putting his trust in me," said Shakir at a press conference in Orchard Park.
The 25-year-old Shakir has some of the stickiest hands in the NFL. He caught 18 of 20 receiving targets this past postseason. During Allen's MVP campaign, the humble Boise State product was the team's leading receiver.
"He loves the game. He does things the right way. He's so selfless in his approach throughout the week," said Allen after a Week 3 win on Monday Night Football. "I freaking love him. I'm so proud of him and his trajectory that he's done in his career so far."
From sparingly used as a rookie to out-producing Stefon Diggs down the stretch in 2023, Shakir is the guy who Allen heavily relies on when the Bills need to move the sticks. He's essentially become a more versatile Cole Beasley, a player who was critical to Allen's breakthrough in 2019.
"Just our communication with each other. I mentioned this earlier, just my success so far has been from him, so for him to be able to trust me and then to be out there and play with him. I truly believe he's the best athlete I've ever been around, so I'm grateful to continue to play with him," said Shakir.
