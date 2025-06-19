Bills-Steelers trade proposal adds 4x Pro Bowler as more insurance for James Cook
The Buffalo Bills could have a major shake-up at the running back position ahead of the 2025 season.
Running back James Cook desires a new contract from Buffalo, but the two sides don't appear to be close on that front.
Adding to that, there is a belief that Cook might simply want out of Buffalo entirely, which could lead to a prolonged holdout and an eventual trade.
If that happens, the Bills are going to need a reinforcement at the running back position, and Last Word on Sports' David Latham believes that could come in the form of Pittsburgh Steelers running back and return man Cordarrelle Patterson.
"James Cook wants a new contract, and the Buffalo Bills should have a Plan B in their backfield in case this holdout lasts a while," Latham writes. "While former Day 3 pick Ray Davis is in line to start, a team with Super Bowl aspirations like the Buffalo Bills should call up the Steelers and inquire about Cordarrelle Patterson. While he’s not a 200-carry type of player, Patterson could ease the workload on Davis and help him handle a larger share of the pie in Cook’s absence."
The Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson and signed Kenneth Gainwell to add to a running backs room that also includes Patterson and Jaylen Warren. As a result, Patterson is expendable.
Best known for his return ability, Patterson made the switch from wide receiver to running back in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons and managed to have some success for a few seasons.
There's no doubt Patterson doesn't have the same juice he once had now that he's 34, but he still averaged over four yards per carry last season.
He certainly wouldn't be a viable starting option, but Patterson would offer more depth and experience for a young Bills running backs room that would be left with Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Frank Gore Jr. and Darrynton Evans if Cook indeed gets moved.
The four-time Pro Bowl return man could also work his way into the mix in that area, which gives him added value.
While we tend to believe the Steelers will simply cut Patterson at some point, the Bills could decide to leave nothing to chance with free agency and send the Steelers a seventh-round pick to secure the veteran.
