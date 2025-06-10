Bills' newlywed quarterback Josh Allen continues to 'lead by example' at minicamp
It's been an especially eventful offseason for Josh Allen, but the Buffalo Bills' quarterback is back in the lab at June minicamp.
After marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld in a May 31 ceremony in California, Allen, understandably, did not attend the Bills' voluntary open OTAs practice on June 3. One week later, however, the reigning NFL MVP returned to the field in Orchard Park for the start of the team's mandatory three-day minicamp.
"It's good to have him back," said head coach Sean McDermott. "I think it's been documented out there to at least some extent — he got married and now he's back with the team. Life comes up, and it's been fun to watch him grow. Really appreciate him being here. This is his team. He is our unquestioned leader of the team."
The 29-year-old Allen, who is the only man in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five straight seasons, was as eager as ever to get to work according to McDermott.
"What he does is, first and foremost, lead by example. Yesterday, he was the first one in our meeting that we had with the players. Just in terms of the physical process, he was one of the first in line, which I thought was really impressive based on his events of late," said McDermott.
It's certainly not surprising to hear, considering Allen attended the first day of the voluntary program in April, and he was also present for practice in the week leading up to his wedding.
"What I've seen is this truly genuine authentic person, who, yes, is in the limelight, yes, is one of the top players in our league, and maybe the top player in the NFL, but he is so authentic, so down-to-earth, so relatable," said McDermott.
Allen's character has been fully revealed in recent months, which were comprised of the Bills' quarterback winning NFL MVP, signing a new $330 million contract and marrying an A list actress. Admirably, through it all, McDermott has not seen the QB1's commitment and work ethic waver in the slightest.
"Just watching him out in the walkthrough today a few minutes ago, you would never have guessed that he just experienced what he experienced," said McDermott.
