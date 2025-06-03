Bills-Bears blockbuster trade proposal sends James Cook to Chicago for RB, draft pick
The biggest question mark for the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2025 season is the status of running back James Cook.
Cook's desire for a new contract as he enters the final year of his current one is well-documented, but he and the Bills haven't been able to hammer out a deal.
That leaves the door open for Cook to hold out, and if he does, the Bills could opt to trade him, assuming the two-time Pro Bowler remains steadfast in that decision and doesn't budge.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News played that scenario out in a recent article in which he suggests a trade between the Bills and Chicago Bears that sends Cook to Chicago.
In return, the Bills get Bears running back D'Andre Swift in order to replace Cook in the short term, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
"If the Bills were to trade Cook, they'd likely try to get a running back in return," Bailey wrote. "Swift has proven to be a good starting running back when he has a good offensive line in front of him (see his 2023 season with the Eagles). Should the Bills be able to get Swift and a Day Three pick, that could be worth exploring."
Swift is a similar back to Cook, which makes him a solid short-term replacement. He's explosive and can score from anywhere on the field, and Swift is a plus pass-catcher.
Granted, Swift shouldn't be handling monster workloads with his frame, but Ray Davis can definitely pitch in and the two would be fantastic complements to one another.
Financially, Swift will come cheaper than giving Cook a new deal, so there's that, also. And, if things don't work out in 2025, the Bills can cut the former second-round pick with very little penalty ($1.3 million in dead money, $7.5 million in cap savings) in 2026.
As for the Bears, Cook would be the upgrade the team has been looking for at running back this offseason. He can take a ton of pressure off Caleb Williams and would give the quarterback another reliable option in the passing game.
The only problem we could see is that the Bears don't have a great financial situation over the next few years, so extending Cook may be difficult. That's something Chicago would have to figure out before pulling the trigger on such a trade with the Bills.
