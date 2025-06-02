NFL insider gives discouraging update on Bills, James Cook contract situation
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane made it clear earlier this offseason that they wouldn't be extending James Cook before the 2025 season.
Instead, the Bills are going to allow him to play out the final year of his rookie deal, allowing him to hit the open market in 2026. While there was still hope that a deal could come next year, Albert Breer just recently cast doubt on that idea.
The insider says the Bills wanted to get a deal done since running back contracts can be difficult to figure out. He then said he had the sense that the two sides weren't close to an agreement.
"That’s why the Bills already tried to get him signed. They had talks earlier in the offseason and my sense is that the two sides were never very close to finding real common ground. Which explains how quiet it’s been on the Cook front since that flurry of Buffalo extensions."
Cook had a dominant season in 2024 with 1,267 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns. He should be able to find just as much success in 2025, which sadly could be his final season in Buffalo.
