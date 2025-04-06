Bills may move on from two of NFL's top-ranked 2026 free agents
It's never to early to look ahead when it comes to NFL free agency. In fact, the best front offices are making current decisions with the future in mind.
In that spirit, let's take a look at two key Buffalo Bills set to become free agents once the 2025 season concludes.
Starting running back James Cook and former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano both landed on Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame's "Early Look at Top 23 Players" for 2026 free agency.
Cook was listed as the No. 10 potential free agent, one spot behind Los Angeles Rams' running back Kyren Williams. In terms of running backs, Baltimore Ravens' workhorse Derrick Henry led the way at No. 5 overall. Milano, the only true linebacker include, rounded out the group in the No. 23 slot.
RB James Cook
Verderame Analysis: "Here’s another running back who should stick around. The Bills have spent this offseason, locking up one star after the next, ranging from Christian Benford and Terrel Bernard to Khalil Shakir and Greg Rousseau. Expect Cook to be next, as general manager Brandon Beane sticks to his plan of retaining homegrown talent."
LB Matt Milano
Verderame Analysis: "Milano was once a great player, and still is when healthy. Unfortunately, Milano has played just nine games combined over the past two seasons. After paying so many young stars, Buffalo could opt to let the soon-to-be-31-year-old Milano walk while allowing the combination of Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams take the bulk of Buffalo’s snaps at the second level moving forward."
Using "a sliding scale from 0–10 to show how likely it is that the star will actually reach free agency," Verderame classified Cook as a 2 while tabbing Milano an 8. With all due respect to the SI scribe, one can make an argument that the likelihoods of the players leaving are actually inverted.
General manager Brandon Beane's recent comments suggest Verderame's take on the Cook situation is more optimistic than most. The Bills' architect hinted that the team and the player are not on the same page at this point.
"At this point, we're onto the draft. Once we got Benford done, and I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon. We're gonna focus on the draft, and getting our cap in order," said Beane.
On the final year of his rookie contract, Cook is asking for $15+ million annually, and the Bills are seemingly hesitant to dedicate that much salary cap space to the running back position. The 2022 second-round draft pick is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances.
On the flip side, Milano and Buffalo re-negotiated in good faith earlier this offseason. In addition to trimming one year off the deal, Milano agreed to take a pay cut but can earn money back through incentives. The homegrown Bill, who has been here every year of the Sean McDermott era, impressed in the playoffs after missing much of the 2024 campaign due to injury.
"He can still play. He's working hard, and it definitely does not mean that this is Matt Milano's last year in Buffalo, by any means," said Beane. "I hope he has a heckuva year, and I hope we're able to sign him again and keep him here for the future."
