Bills Central

AFC rival Chiefs scoop up Bills' 2024 free-agent bust

The Buffalo Bills added a two-time Super Bowl champion safety last offseason and it didn't pan out. Now, his old team is giving him another chance.

Ralph Ventre

Injured Bills Cole Bishop and Mike Edwards hit the conditioning bikes as they watch practice from the sidelines.
Injured Bills Cole Bishop and Mike Edwards hit the conditioning bikes as they watch practice from the sidelines. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It seemed like a great idea at the time, but it quickly turned out to be a failed experiment.

Looking to fortify their safeties room following the departures of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde last offseason, the Buffalo Bills took a flier on two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Edwards. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and wound up releasing the hardly-deployed defensive back on November 5.

Edwards, who returned for a second stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last half of last season, is heading back to another one of his former teams for the 2025 campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs, who eliminated the Bills in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, have signed Edwards for one season, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

After being selected at No. 99 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Edwards played out his rookie contract for the Buccaneers, a tenure that included a Super Bowl LV title.

Mike Edwards vs. run
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Mike Edwards (21) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Edwards moved onto Kansas City for the 2023 season, appearing in all 17 regular season games and making five starts. He was active for all four postseason contests, capping the run by making four tackles in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory.

RELATED: Brandon Beane finds potential starter in free-agent bargain bin

His Bills' tenure never got off the ground, beginning with a shoulder injury during OTAs. Then, there was a pulled hamstring in training camp, presumably preventing him from picking up Sean McDermott's defensive scheme in a timely manner.

The 28-year-old Edwards made three appearances and one tackle for the Bills. He logged 20 total snaps (7 DEF, 13 ST).

Heading into OTAs this spring, Buffalo has four safeties, all with starting experience, on the 90-man roster. Incumbent starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are joined by 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop and free-agent addition Darrick Forrest.

Cole Bishop
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News