AFC rival Chiefs scoop up Bills' 2024 free-agent bust
It seemed like a great idea at the time, but it quickly turned out to be a failed experiment.
Looking to fortify their safeties room following the departures of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde last offseason, the Buffalo Bills took a flier on two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Edwards. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and wound up releasing the hardly-deployed defensive back on November 5.
Edwards, who returned for a second stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last half of last season, is heading back to another one of his former teams for the 2025 campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs, who eliminated the Bills in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, have signed Edwards for one season, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
After being selected at No. 99 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Edwards played out his rookie contract for the Buccaneers, a tenure that included a Super Bowl LV title.
Edwards moved onto Kansas City for the 2023 season, appearing in all 17 regular season games and making five starts. He was active for all four postseason contests, capping the run by making four tackles in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory.
RELATED: Brandon Beane finds potential starter in free-agent bargain bin
His Bills' tenure never got off the ground, beginning with a shoulder injury during OTAs. Then, there was a pulled hamstring in training camp, presumably preventing him from picking up Sean McDermott's defensive scheme in a timely manner.
The 28-year-old Edwards made three appearances and one tackle for the Bills. He logged 20 total snaps (7 DEF, 13 ST).
Heading into OTAs this spring, Buffalo has four safeties, all with starting experience, on the 90-man roster. Incumbent starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are joined by 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop and free-agent addition Darrick Forrest.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —