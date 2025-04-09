Bills must answer burning question from unhappy Pro Bowler before NFL Draft
"Will they or won't they" is a common question that lingers way too long on television sports shows. The same can be applied impatient Buffalo Bills' fans who wonder if the team will reach a contract extension with running back James Cook or let him walk in free agency in 2026.
Talks with Cook this offseason have not gone well to the point that Bills general manager Brandon Beane is shifting his focus to the NFL Draft. Cook has already put his house up for sale, which has added more drama to the situation.
This has raised the question of whether, even though positions on defense need to be addressed, there are bigger questions surrounding the running back position.
NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha wrote a burning question for each AFC team entering the NFL draft. His burning question with the Bills is "What's going to happen with James Cook?"
"It's no secret that Cook has sought an average annual salary of $15 million (and recently put his Buffalo home on the market, which did not exactly create the impression that talks were going swimmingly). Only Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million per year) and San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) -- the two most recent rushing champs and winners of the Offensive Player of the Year award -- have deals with a higher average salary than that, which is likely the sticking point. Cook has been a brilliant piece in the Buffalo offense, producing two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and proving to be a dangerous pass-catcher. The problem is, the draft is flush with running back talent, and the Bills have Cook on his rookie deal for one more season, with the option to franchise-tag him after that. In other words, believe Beane. A resolution on this situation will take some time."
Cook has proven his worth to the Bills over the last two years. He has been selected for two consecutive Pro Bowls after rushing for over 1,000 yards each year. In 2024, he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16.
All this talk about Cook has made some draft experts believe the Bills must address the running back position earlier. Selecting a running back could help solve concerns about the future, but it might add fuel to the fire, with Cook wanting a new deal.
