James Cook tabbed as Bills trade candidate amid contract extension uncertainty
The Buffalo Bills have a major question mark when it comes to running back James Cook.
Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and would like an extension, but there has been nothing to suggest that he and the Bills are even close.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggested Cook as a possible trade candidate for this offseason.
"Fortunately for Beane and Co., there aren't a lot of questions for one of the best offenses in the league," Ballentine wrote. "Josh Allen has proven he can make the Bills weapons work and the biggest potentially negative storyline revolves around whether James Cook will get a new contract extension or if we are headed toward a holdout."
With Cook being so important to the offense in 2025, the only way we could see the Bills trading him is if he holds out and simply refuses to play without an extension.
However, there is optimism that won't happen. While Cook hasn't said he will or won't hold out, general manager Brandon Beane doesn't sound concerned with that happening.
“I know we’ve had people in the building that he’s been talking with, and I have no doubt when it’s time to play football, he’ll be ready to roll,” Beane told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio.
Even Cook himself has hinted that he won't take that route, although it certainly wasn't a definitive answer.
"However it works out, it works out," Cook said to Jon Sofen of Poker News. "I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football."
While we'd expect Cook to play in 2025 without a new deal, all bets are off for 2026, when Cook will hit free agency.
We know the Bills don't have a positive financial situation over the next few years, so there's a good chance they will opt to go in a different direction at running back instead of paying Cook.
