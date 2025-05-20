Bills could be forced to overpay following $51 million extension for interior lineman
Joe Thuney has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier guards, and recently signed a contract extension that reflects that. Thuney, who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason, just landed a two-year extension, giving him an average of $17.5 million per season.
Ian Rapoport says Thuney will get $33 million guaranteed and will get paid $51 million over the next three seasons.
MORE: Bills' quarterback Josh Allen projected to have worst season in six years
At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be an issue for the Buffalo Bills, but it could be.
Buffalo has two interior linemen in the final year of their deals — center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards. Their right guard, O’Cyrus Torrance has two years remaining.
Those three aren’t on the same level as Thuney, but that hardly matters in contract negotiations. Edwards, who is making just $3 million per season on his current deal, will especially point to Thuney’s deal during negotiations. McGovern could use it as well, especially since he’s arguably a top-10 center after his strong performance in 2024.
Torrance is the least likely to demand big money, unless he shows massive improvement this season.
While Buffalo isn’t going to be on the hook for nearly $18 million per season with their linemen, their days of bargain contracts could soon end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —