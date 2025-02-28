Latest report opens door for Buffalo Bills to add Myles Garrett
With the Buffalo Bills falling short of the ultimate goal once again following the 2024 season, it might be time for drastic measures.
They've attempted to go for the home run in the past, landing star players such as Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, and Amari Cooper. None of those pushed them over the top, but one potential move could do just that.
Myles Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Cleveland, however, has yet to give in to his demands, and general manager Andrew Berry said as much during the NFL Combine.
“I wouldn’t really touch on any conversations that I have with other teams, just respectfully,” Berry said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I don’t think that’s appropriate just for current and future business, but it’s irrelevant to this situation because we’re not interested in trading Myles.”
There were even whispers that Berry and the Cleveland front office would attempt to get a new contract worked out with Garrett. On Thursday, however, Cabot reported that the superstar defensive end is "not open" to a new contract, with his agent saying the goal is a Super Bowl — not more money.
That's where the Bills come in.
Buffalo has been in the playoffs the past five seasons and made it to the AFC Championship Game twice in that span. This past season, they were defeated 32-29 by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — the same team that knocked them out of the Championship Game following the 2020 campaign.
They're close but continue to fall short, but that could change with Garrett.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 102.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles in eight seasons. Opposing teams have to alter their game plan to keep him from destroying their plans on offense — and we all saw during the Super Bowl what a disruptive pass rush can do to the Chiefs.
Cleveland will eventually have to face the music and part ways with Garrett. When they do, the Bills should do all they can to bring him to Western New York.
