Proposed Bills' trade would steal $68 million wide receiver for player, Day 3 pick
With a need at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills have been named a potential destination for Washington Commanders wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.
With McLaurin demanding a trade because of his frustration with the lack of a contract extension from Washington, the folks at The Athletic have suggested some trade packages for him.
For the Bills, The Athletic proposes a trade package that includes the following:
- Bills receive: WR Terry McLaurin
- Commanders receive: WR Curtis Samuel, 2026 fifth-round pick
"The Bills could certainly use a legitimate No. 1 receiver, but as of right now, only if the right situation arises. McLaurin is a perfect fit for Josh Allen, though McLaurin’s need for a new deal with a cap-strapped team casts some doubt on the pairing," the outlet says. "If the Bills could move Samuel’s $6.9 million in guaranteed base salary, along with a Day 3 pick for someone like McLaurin, I could see them talking themselves into it. Samuel, at least, could give the Commanders a player they could start in the interim."
The Bills do lack a legitimate No. 1 receiver with the jury still being out on Keon Coleman and a five-time 1,000-yard wideout like McLaurin would be just what the team needs to improve its chances of winning a Super Bowl.
While the Bills would probably immediately pull the trigger on this kind of deal, there's simply no way the Commanders would accept.
For starters, a package of Samuel and a fifth-round pick isn't even close to enough, even with McLaurin in the final year of his $68 million contract and seeking an extension. There are plenty of teams out there that would offer more and beat Buffalo out.
Granted, Samuel has had some productive years in the past, but he isn't anywhere near the caliber of player McLaurin is and has had some issues staying healthy during his career.
The Bills would have to bump up the pick to a third-rounder, at least, and even then the Commanders may not take the deal because of how important McLaurin is to their season. That means a massive overpay might be necessary.
Even if the Bills can come up with a package the Commanders would take, Buffalo would then have to extend McLaurin, who could be looking for around $30 million annually in a new deal.
The Bills, who are also over the salary cap currently and would have to figure out a way to fit McLaurin's 2025 salary in, are slated to be over the cap in 2026 and have just $40.2 million in projected space in 2027.
General manager Brandon Beane would have to do his best impression of Houdini to fit in a lucrative extension for the Commanders wideout.
Even if he can do it, such a deal could greatly hinder Buffalo's ability to improve the roster in the next few years, which is something else Buffalo's GM would have to think about.
All that said, the Bills are in a year-to-year situation given their status as one of the top Super Bowl contenders. In this kind of situation, Buffalo should be taking the "ask questions later" approach and do whatever it can to win in 2025.
