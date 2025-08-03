Bills' breakout candidate 'had some growing up to do' to follow 'Marques Colston'
The expectations were high, and, maybe, somewhat unfair for the No. 33 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman three weeks prior to his 21st birthday, and less than two months after trading away Stefon Diggs, who was coming off his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.
While Coleman showed flashes, including a 125-yard single-game effort, his production never recovered after a Week 9 wrist injury. He finished with 29 receptions on 57 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns.
It was also clear that the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher needed to increase both play strength and durability to better prepare him for 2025.
Rarely can a rookie step in and perform to the NFL standard without experiencing any growing pains. Hence, the idea that a professional's most important offseason is the one leading into Year 2.
Coleman's ability, or inability, to take that big step forward will likely have a noticeable effect of the offense led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. At least, that's the sense that Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer experienced during his recent trip to St. John Fisher University.
"To me, the next question then becomes: What will come of second-year receiver Keon Coleman? When he was drafted, he was three weeks away from being of drinking age, and he’s had some growing up to do. The hope is that Coleman becomes more consistent, with the belief that he could evolve into a Marques Colston-type player if it all comes together for him. Now, he’s not the only one in the skill group with room to grow. Kincaid certainly has some untouched ceiling. Cook might too. But Coleman’s the one capable of making the biggest jump." — Albert Breer
For the younger generation, the 6-foot-4 Colston retired in 2016 following 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He exceeded the 900-yard mark eight times and totaled six 1,000-yards receiving campaigns.
The good news surrounding Coleman is that the 22-year-old has shown signs that he's ready to turn the corner.
After two brutal drops during Friday's Blue & Red practice, Coleman responded by creating three explosive plays. He won against cornerback Christian Benford, pulling in a pass down the sideline from Mike White. Then, he beat Dane Jackson twice on long balls from Mitch Trubisky.
"All I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better," said quarterback Josh Allen in a June interview with Sports Illustrated.
