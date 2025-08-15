Bills-Bears practice gets heated after multiple players get into fights
We've come to expect fights during joint practices over the years, so it comes as no surprise that things got heated between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears on Friday afternoon.
The two teams met for their first and only joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Sunday and there was as much fire as we'd expect there to be.
According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the chippiness kicked off when Bills linebacker Dorian Williams got a little too physical with a Bears player on a punt return.
After that, wide receiver Laviska Shenault got into it with another Bears player, leading to a second scuffle.
According to Bears beat writer Greg Braggs, at least one of the Bears players involved in the fights was third-year defensive lineman Daniel Hardy.
"Daniel Hardy involved in the first big fight between the Bills and the Bears," Hardy reported. "Hardy was downfield blocking on a punt drill and the Bills player/Hardy locked up and neither would let go. The fight ended up going to the ground with a bunch of Bills players surrounding the pile."
On Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen specifically talked about avoiding fights with the Bears during the joint session.
“Everyone knows these practices can get a little chippy," Allen said. "We’re not going out there to fight. We’re going out to compete.”
So much for that.
While you love to see the fire from both teams, hopefully these fights don't escalate to the point where anyone gets hurt.
Following their joint session on Friday, the Bills and Bears will take it easy on Saturday before Chicago hosts Buffalo at Soldier Field on Sunday night, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.
Earlier in the day, head coach Sean McDermott revealed that he has not made a decision on if the starters will play. Meanwhile, Chicago will have Caleb Williams and its starters in action.
